NFL Draft 2021 Celebration brings NFL Fan Pack and Gridiron LTM back to Rocket League

Hit the turf one more time to celebrate the draft.

To celebrate the 2021 NFL Draft, Psyonix has pushed the NFL Draft Celebration live in Rocket League today, featuring the return of both the NFL Fan Pack and Gridiron Limited Time game mode.

The event will run until May 3, allowing players to experience a hybrid of Rocket League and American football while representing their favorite NFL teams.

This same combination was previously featured in the game during the NFL Super Bowl LV Celebration event back in February. But there are new event challenges this time, which will have players competing to unlock a new NFL Avatar Border and NFL Player Banner.

The NFL Fan Pack features 32 Octane Decals based on each team competing in the NFL. It’s available for 800 Credits and can be found in its own featured tab in the Item Shop.

Gridiron is a four-vs-four mode that comes complete with hash marks and the NFL logo at the 50-yard line. The standard Rocket League ball is replaced with an American football and touching the ball automatically attaches to the roof of a car so you can “run” with it.

If another player touches the ball, that player becomes the ball carrier. This applies to opponents and teammates, opening the door for handoffs to teammates or steals by the other team.

Players with the ball can only use a single jump, because a double jump or trying to move directionally in the air by rolling or flipping will drop the ball.

You can purchase the NFL Fan Pack and play Gridiron until May 3.