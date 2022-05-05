Moist Esports expands into Rocket League, signs former Team Queso roster

Cr1TiKaL enters Rocket League and his team has brought on some of the top free agents in Europe.

Moist Esports, the organization founded and run by Cr1TiKaL and his team, teased that it’d be expanding its roster on May 5.

Fans speculated that this could mean anything from adding another player from the fighting game community (FGC) to its lineup to entering a new scene entirely. The latter proved to be the correct guess since Moist is boosting into Rocket League for the first time by signing the former Team Queso roster.

The Spanish team was one of the most accomplished rosters in all of Europe after signing with Queso last September. Prior to being released on April 27, the team finished second in multiple regional events and fell just shy of toppling G2 Esports in the Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) Winter Split Major.

The team being let go after some stellar results was a surprise and they were barely on the market for a few days before rumors of their acquisition started up—including the immediate return of Cloud9 roster bait.

Now, the team officially joins one of the premier, creator-run esports organizations as its first non-FGC addition while they look to bring home a Rocket League World Championship. Moist now fields a competitive roster in Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Melee and Ultimate, Guilty Gear Strive, and Brawlhalla.

Along with its core roster, Joe “Joyo” Young, Axel “Vatira.” Touret, and Finlay “rise.” Ferguson, the team is also bringing on Noah Hinder as a coach, transitioning from his previous role as a substitute for Queso. The team will compete under the Moist Esports banner for the remainder of the 2021-22 RLCS season.