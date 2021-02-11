Lucky Lanterns event is live again in Rocket League

The Lunar New Year event returns with new items and modes.

The Lucky Lanterns event is live in Rocket League, bringing new and returning items, Event Challenges, and a new Arena variant to the game.

From now until March 1, players can experience the Forbidden Temple (Day) Arena while working to unlock items like the Lucky Cat and Ozzy Ox Toppers, Lantern Lift and Cherry Blossom Boosts, Temple Guardian Player Banner, and more.

Other special items are also for sale in the Item Shop, including the Lantern Lift and Paper Dragon Goal Explosions. Players can visit the shop now to claim a free Short Fuse Player Banner and again on Feb. 22 to grab the Shen Avatar Border for free too.

Throughout the Lucky Lantern event, there will be two Limited Time Modes live for all players: Heatseeker and Super Cube. Heatseeker is live right now, while Super Cube is going to be added to the LTM playlist on Feb. 22.

Super Cube’s addition will also mark the return of the Cubic mode that was originally featured in 2015. In the mode, mutators will be live and the ball has been replaced by a cube, while maximum speed and bounciness have increased.

Here’s the LTM schedule for the upcoming month.

Heatseeker two-vs-two: Feb. 11 to 22

Super Cube three-vs-three: Feb. 22 to March 1

You can update Rocket League now and start grabbing Lucky Lanterns in the Lunar New Year event on all platforms.