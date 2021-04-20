Lamborghini partners with Rocket League for new in-game items, event sponsorships

New items, an RLCS sponsorship, and an event are dropping soon.

Automobili Lamborghini is finally entering Rocket League with a new partnership that will see the Lamborghini Huracán STO hit the in-game shop on April 21.

Along with the new model, Lamborghini will also sponsor the Rocket League Championship Series X Lamborghini Open and another new event called the Battle of the Bulls.

From April 21 to 27, players can grab the Lamborghini Huracán STO Bundle in the Item Shop for 2,000 credits. It will include the Huracán STO, Huracán STO Engine Audio, two sets of Huracán STO Wheels, Huracán STO Decal, Huracán STO Player Banner and Antenna, and Lamborghini Antenna.

A Lamborghini Player Banner will also be available for free starting on April 21.

The newly titled RLCS X Lamborghini Open will be the final North American Regional in the Spring Split. Additionally, Psyonix and Lamborghini are introducing the Battle of the Bulls as a side event, which will run as a series of five one-vs-one matchups.

The Battle of the Bulls will have winning players taking home $5,000, while losing players will take home $1,000 for each match.

Both the RLCS X Lamborghini Open and Battle of The Bulls will be live on the official Rocket League Twitch channel from April 23 to 25.