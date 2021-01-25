Karma’s Rocket League settings

Rocket League is one of the more mechanically challenging modern esports.

It starts with the basic controls and extends to the camera and deadzone settings.

With professional experience dating back to 2017 and an estimated winnings around $30,000, the Charlotte Phoenix’s Jaime “Karma” Bickford is a gamer worth emulating.

If you’ve been using default settings for too long and want to step your game up a level, here is how to do it like Karma.

Karma’s Control Settings

Powerslide

R1 Air Roll Left

Square + R1 Air Roll Right

Square + L1 Boost

Circle Jump

X Ball Cam

Triangle Brake

L2 Throttle

R2

Karma’s Camera Settings

Camera Shake

No FOV

110 Height

100 Angle

-0.5 Distance

260 Stiffness

0.35 Swivel Speed

4.70 Transition Speed

1.30 Ball Camera

Toggle

Deadzone Settings