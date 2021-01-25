Karma’s Rocket League settings

Can I kick it?

Image via Psyonix

Rocket League is one of the more mechanically challenging modern esports. 

It starts with the basic controls and extends to the camera and deadzone settings.

With professional experience dating back to 2017 and an estimated winnings around $30,000, the Charlotte Phoenix’s Jaime “Karma” Bickford is a gamer worth emulating. 

If you’ve been using default settings for too long and want to step your game up a level, here is how to do it like Karma.

Karma’s Control Settings

Powerslide
R1		Air Roll Left
Square + R1		Air Roll Right
Square + L1
Boost
Circle		Jump
X		Ball Cam
Triangle
Brake
L2		Throttle
R2

Karma’s Camera Settings

Camera Shake
No		FOV
110		Height
100
Angle
-0.5		Distance
260		Stiffness
0.35
Swivel Speed
4.70		Transition Speed
1.30		Ball Camera
Toggle

Deadzone Settings

Deadzone Shape
Cross		Deadzone
0.05		Dodge Deadzone
0.50
Aerial Sens
1.30		Steering Sens
1.30