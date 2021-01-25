Karma’s Rocket League settings

Rocket League is one of the more mechanically challenging modern esports.
It starts with the basic controls and extends to the camera and deadzone settings.
With professional experience dating back to 2017 and an estimated winnings around $30,000, the Charlotte Phoenix’s Jaime “Karma” Bickford is a gamer worth emulating.
If you’ve been using default settings for too long and want to step your game up a level, here is how to do it like Karma.
Karma’s Control Settings
|Powerslide
R1
|Air Roll Left
Square + R1
|Air Roll Right
Square + L1
|Boost
Circle
|Jump
X
|Ball Cam
Triangle
|Brake
L2
|Throttle
R2
Karma’s Camera Settings
|Camera Shake
No
|FOV
110
|Height
100
|Angle
-0.5
|Distance
260
|Stiffness
0.35
|Swivel Speed
4.70
|Transition Speed
1.30
|Ball Camera
Toggle
Deadzone Settings
|Deadzone Shape
Cross
|Deadzone
0.05
|Dodge Deadzone
0.50
|Aerial Sens
1.30
|Steering Sens
1.30