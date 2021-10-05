James Bond’s Aston Martin Valhalla available in Rocket League on Oct. 7

Rocket League players can get their hands on James Bond’s latest car, the Aston Martin Valhalla, and have another chance to unlock the Aston Martin DB5 starting Oct. 7.

Psyonix, Rocket League’s developer, has collaborated with Metro Goldwyn Mayer to bring fans another iconic James Bond car. The Aston Martin Valhalla is the first hybrid car in Rocket League and comes with a Reel Life Decal, unique engine audio, and wheels. The car has the Dominus hitbox and should be an excellent addition to any collection.

Bond is back, and he's bringing Rocket League's first ever hybrid vehicle!

Catch the @007 Aston Martin Valhalla IN GAME on 10.7.21. https://t.co/CbSnt8Xz7v pic.twitter.com/gLQtdvSh2x — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) October 5, 2021

Fans can also enjoy three in-game challenges that award the Aston Martin DB5 player banner, Agent 007 avatar border, and an “00 Agent” player title. Players who missed their first chance to get the Aston Martin DB5 are in luck, too, since they can purchase it from the item shop. Players who want both vehicles can purchase the Bond 007 Collection to unlock both vehicles.

Players can also tune in to the Agents vs. Villains event on the Rocket League Twitch channel on Oct. 8, where personalities from the Rocket League community compete against each other.

The latest James Bond movie, No Time To Die, was released in the U.K. on Sept. 30 and is coming to the U.S. on Oct. 8. Fans can spot the Aston Martin Valhalla in a scene in the film, showing the incredible vehicle in action.

The Aston Martin Valhalla and the Bond 007 Collection will be available in Rocket League’s Item Shop from Oct. 7 to 13. The Aston Martin Valhalla costs 1,100 credits, while the 007 Collection costs 2,000 credits.