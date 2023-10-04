James Bond Rocket League bundle lets you do aerials in style

Ever wondered what it would be like to score a goal in Rocket League with an Aston Martin? The new 007 Mega Bundle announced today lets you do exactly that.

The bundle lets you select the 1963 Aston Martin DB5 model, as well as the original Aston Martin Silver Birch paint finish, for just 1100 credits in the Rocket League shop. The bundle also includes Aston Martin engine audio, wheels, and a “Reel Life” decal. You can only use bundle items on the DB5 model, and there are several other items in-game that you cannot use on the DB5 model.

007 is back in Rocket League with the 007 Mega Bundle! The bundle contains multiple cars from Aston Martin and more. Check it out in the Item Shop! pic.twitter.com/PQa8SDp6gY — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) October 4, 2023

Rocket League has been entering into partnerships all across the traditional sports and automotive space over its life cycle. The core concept, cars playing soccer, has attracted sponsors that are normally averse to confusing MOBAs or bloody first-person shooters. Brands like Nike have partnered with the game to promote the World Cup, and the San Diego Loyal have added the game as its principal jersey sponsor. The likes of Ferarri, Ford, BMW, and racing team 23XI have also partnered with Rocket League.

Rocket League is just more accessible as a game and esports title than other games. The concept is simple, the action quick, and the individual skill shines on the broadcast. All of these elements are necessary to capture a dedicated player base and create a compelling esports scene.

Sneakily, Rocket League has become one of the oldest esports that still has a dedicated fan base. Other mid-tier titles, like Rainbow Six: Siege and Halo, are dwindling in viewership and popularity. As long as there isn’t another game like it on the market, Rocket League is going to continue to feature the best of sports games and the best of the games industry at large.

