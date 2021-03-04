How to get the Alpha Boost and other Alpha items in Rocket League

The rarest items in the game are going to cost you an arm and a leg.

If you are new to Rocket League, you might have heard the term ‘Alpha’ thrown around in regard to some flashy items or effects. These items are actually some of the rarest in the game.

There are certain items that fall into the Alpha and Beta Reward categories, which means they were only given out to players who helped test early versions of Rocket League. The four items listed as early rewards are a Gold Cap (Topper), Gold Rush (Boost), Goldstone (Wheels), and a Gold Nugget (Antenna).

The Gold Cap, Gold Rush, and Goldstone items were given out to players who participated in the Rocket League Alpha at some point between Feb. 23 and Aug. 10 in 2014, while the Gold Nugget was a follow-up reward for beta testers between the end of the Alpha and the game’s official launch on July 7, 2015.

If you want to get any of these items, it is going to cost you a lot of credits, which cost roughly $1 for every 100 credits. Here are the current prices ranges for each of the Alpha and Beta items, though they vary wildly.

Gold Nugget (Beta Antenna) 14,000 to 22,000 credits

Gold Cap (Alpha Topper) 120,000 to 150,000 credits

Gold Rush (Alpha Boost) 800,000 to 900,000 credits

Goldstone (Alpha Wheels) 350,000 to 450,000 credits



So if you have a few thousand dollars sitting around, you can grab all of the pre-release rewards for Rocket League, and you shouldn’t expect the prices to go down at all as the game continues to grow in popularity.