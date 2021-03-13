How to get a clear in Rocket League

If you fancy yourself as one of the top goalies in Rocket League in the future, you need to figure out what a clear is in-game.

The term, given to a player (or in this case a car) that saves the ball in a certain way, is needed for some challenges or quests in the game at times. But, for those who spend more time trying to score goals than save them, it can be a little confusing.

Don’t panic, though. It’s actually quite easy.

All you need to do to get a Clear award is to literally clear the ball away from goal while in your defending area. Sometimes it might not appear, but when done correctly and with enough force the “Clear Ball” award will appear on screen.

This is different to saving, which requires you to be directly in or near the goal to save the ball and is awarded as more of a defensive play.