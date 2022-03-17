How many people play Rocket League?

Rocket League, the sequel to Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars by Psyonix, is an incredibly popular game that rides on simplicity at its core. The unique take on vehicular soccer offers a sense of familiarity due to its foundation but adds a high skill ceiling with the amount of aerial mobility and techniques that players have discovered over its near-seven-year lifespan.

A lot has happened since Rocket League’s original release in July 2015. With its age, many are wondering what the current player base is like and what the game’s projected growth will be. Epic Games acquired Psyonix in 2019, and in September 2020, it announced that Rocket League was going free-to-play on the Epic Store. This provided a nice spike in the player count since the game became more accessible.

Image via Psyonix

Rocket League player base: how many play?

Gauging the current Rocket League player base can be a difficult task. The cross-platform nature of Rocket League adds difficulty in estimating the concurrent, daily, and monthly player counts.

The current live player count is around 700,000, according to ActivePlayer, which is a healthy concurrent player base. More detailed statistics from ActivePlayer include the monthly average, gain/loss, percent change, and daily players in Rocket League.

Over the last 30 days, Rocket League has had a dip in monthly players. But since going free-to-play in September 2020, the game has seen consistent growth across its average monthly and daily players.

Screengrab via ActivePlayer (activeplayer.io)

With the release of Rocket League season six on March 9, it’s entirely possible that we could see another spike in player count as people return to check out the seasonal rewards and new players are introduced to the title.

Looking at these statistics, Rocket League is still a popular game with a stalwart player base to back it up. Boasting near-100-million monthly players, new prospective drivers shouldn’t have any doubts when it comes to the popularity and player count of this automotive take on a traditional sport.

Image via Psyonix



Rocket League is one of the most popular free-to-play games on the market, and with Epic’s free release of the product on the Epic Store, player counts have risen across all platforms. Due to its multi-platform crossplay, players shouldn’t have any difficulty finding matches at any time of day.