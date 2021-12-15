Frosty Fest returns to Rocket League on Dec. 16

Festive items, LTMs, and more are included in the annual winter event.

Rocket League’s annual winter event, Frosty Fest, is back, adding in new content such as winter-themed items, limited-time modes, and more.

Once the Frosty Fest goes live at 11am CT on Dec. 16, players will have access to Frosty Fest Challenges that will unlock special festive items like Ring-a-Ling Wheels, the “Abominable Throwman” Player Title, new decals, and more. All players will have access to a Ski-Free Player Banner in the Item Shop as long as they claim it before the event ends.

There will also be a new “Frosty Pack” item bundle available in the Item Shop for 1,100 Credits, which will include the following items:

Tygris (Crimson Painted)

Frostbite Boost (Forest Green Painted)

Wonderment Wheels (Crimson Painted)

Sub-Zero Goal Explosion (Forest Green Painted)

Image via Psyonix

Golden Gifts are also making a return, with all corresponding challenges available to be completed five times. Doing so will unlock special items from the Zephyr, Elevation, and Vindicator Item Series.

Throughout Frost Fest, players will be able to take the field in a seasonal variant of Beckwith Park in Ranked, Casual, and Private matches. Additionally, Winter Breakaway and Spike Rush return as featured LTMs.

The event, which begins on Dec. 16, will run through the remainder of 2021 as the Psyonix team takes a break and prepares more content for Rocket League and its mobile spin-off Rocket League Sideswipe.