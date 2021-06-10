Fast and Furious cars return to Rocket League, include new rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero

Psyonix is once again bringing content from the Fast & Furious franchise to Rocket League, with the return of both the Dodge Charger and Nissan Skyline cars from June 17 to 30.

To celebrate the release of Fast & Furious 9 on June 25, the crossover will also feature a new car from the latest installment, the rocket-powered Pontiac Fiero.

This three-car bundle will be available in the Item Shop on June 17 for 2,400 Credits, with individual bundle options available for each car at 1,000 Credits. Here is the full list of content available for each car in these bundles.

Fast & Furious Pontiac Fiero Pontiac Fiero Wheels Pontiac Fiero Wheels (Black Painted) Flames Decal Stripes Decal Circuit Pro Decal Wings Decal Lightning Decal Reel Life Decal

Fast & Furious Dodge Charger Dodge Charger Wheels Dodge Charger Wheels (Black Painted) Alameda Twin Decal Flames Decal Good Graces Decal Rally Decal Sinclair Decal Wheelman Decal Reel Life Decal

Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline Nissan Skyline Wheels Nissan Skyline Wheels (Black Painted) 2Bold Decal 2Cool Decal 2Tuff Decal Clean Cut Decal Home Stretch Decal The Clutch Decal Reel Life Decal



Players who already purchased the Dodge Charger or Nissan Skyline in previous bundles will have the option to upgrade and grab the new Wheels and Reel Life Decal for each car using the new Upgrade Bundles, which will be 300 Credits each. The all-new “Furiosa” Player Anthem by Anitta will also be available for 200 Credits on June 17 and a second Player Anthem that will be revealed soon.