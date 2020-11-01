Dignitas signs ApparentlyJack to finalize Rocket League roster

Dignitas wants to bring up another star using its own development system.

Dignitas is retooling its Rocket League roster with a younger and lesser-known talent in Jack “ApparentlyJack” Benton, a 17-year-old English player who has bounced between stacks and spent time as a competitor and coach.

The organization is touting its ability to develop young Rocket League talent as the selling point for this deal, hoping to turn ApparentlyJack into the next star player as the team works to get back into top form.

We have a great track record of devolving new talent and we're confident we've identified the next great @RLEsports star.



Welcome @ApparentlyJxck to Dignitas Rocket League!#DIGWIN! pic.twitter.com/GxJd9R5nk1 — Dignitas (@dignitas) November 1, 2020

ApparentlyJack spent the last several months with Rix.GG before being moved to the inactive roster last month. Dignitas negotiated a transfer to acquire his contract after another of the team’s players, Maurice “Yukeo” Weihs, was moved to the inactive roster while he and Dignitas worked to find him a new home for the upcoming RLCS split.

Outside of team captain Jos “ViolentPanda” van Meurs, Dignitas is going to be fielding two players signed in the last four months. Joris “Joreuz” Robben is another young player, who only started playing competitive Rocket League in the last two years, that the organization signed in July along with substitute player and streamer Connor “Jessie” Lansink.

Dignitas has been one of the top orgs in Europe since the organization picked up a team in 2018, but that doesn’t mean the team hasn’t had some rough patches.

Since Rocket League transitioned to online competitions due to COVID-19, Dignitas have only finished in the top four of an event twice, with their average placement sitting around 13th over the course of 2020. Maybe bringing in ApparentlyJack to pair with ViolentPanda and Joreuz will spark something and jump-start the team back into contention for a top-four spot in the region.