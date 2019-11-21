Blueprints Update coming to Rocket League on Dec. 4

Psyonix officially revealed that the Blueprints Update will drop on Dec. 4, and Rocket League players should mark it on their calendars: it’s going to be a big one. The game-changing update will bring the Item Shop, Rocket Pass 5, a new currency, and competitive season 13.

The update will overhaul Rocket League’s approach to in-game items. The change is based on the introduction of two substitutes to old elements. Blueprints and Credits will take the place of crates and keys respectively—with some adjustments.

Blueprints will be introduced as a replacement to crates and, like their predecessor, can drop after matches. Instead of obtaining a crate with a possible loot pool and a lucky roll, a player will receive a blueprint for a specific item. To craft those items and bring them to their inventory, players will need to use Credits, the new in-game currency.

Credits will form the cornerstone of Rocket League’s new economy and can be spent to build items from blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, and buy items from the forthcoming Item Shop. Players will be able to purchase credits in the same way they can buy keys.

The Item Shop will function as a virtual store where players can use credits to purchase from a selection of items on a timed rotation. Daily items will change every 24 hours, while Featured Items will be available for purchase for 48 hours.

The Item Shop’s virtual shelves will be stocked with items can range from “Painted Cars, Player Banners, Exotic Wheels, Goal Explosions and everything in between,” according to Psyonix. Premium DLC Packs will no longer be available for purchase outside of the game, and its individual content must be picked up on the in-game store.

The transition to blueprints and credits promises to be smooth. Unopened crates on players’ inventories will be converted to a blueprint of the same series, and each unused key will be exchanged for 100 credits when the update drops.

To prepare for the update, Psyonix will disable crate drops, in-game purchases, trade-ins and player-to-player trades starting at 11am CT on Dec. 3. Players who wish to trade up their low-rarity crate items must do so before Dec. 4.

The update will also usher in the new Rocket Pass, a battle-pass model adopted by Psyonix in 2018. The company will reveal the entirety of the items in the fifth pass sometime next week.

Ranked players will see the beginning of competitive season 13 and get their season 12 rewards “shortly after the update,” according to Psyonix.

General players will receive three DLC packs for free. The contents for Supersonic Fury, Revenge of the Battle Cars, and Chaos Run will be added to players’ inventories in “all accounts and all platforms.” The Supersonic Fury DLC includes the fan-favorite Dominus car.

The Blueprints Update is scheduled to drop at 12pm CT on Dec. 4. Players have until then to obtain Rocket Pass items, grind the competitive game modes for their rank rewards, and buy Premium DLC packs. It’s unclear how the update will affect trading between players.