BBC will broadcast RLCS X Winter Split matches

More Rocket League is coming to the BBC over the next several weeks.

Starting on Jan. 9, the British Broadcasting Corporation will be showing the 10th season of the Rocket League Championship Series, continuing the network’s support of the esport.

The BBC has previously broadcast portions of the European Spring Series from last season and the RLCS X Fall Split. And now, it’ll do the same with the RLCS X Winter Split.

The BBC will air some of the third EU Regional for the RLCS X Winter Split, which will run from Jan. 9 to 17. This event will feature a majority of the region’s top teams, including Team Vitality, Team BDS, and Top Blokes.

As part of the company’s promotion for the event, it’s highlighting Guild Esports because the team is partially owned by legendary soccer player David Beckham. Wolves Esports and FC Barcelona are also included in those promotions since they’re both the esports divisions of Premier League soccer teams.

Overall, the BBC has been a big proponent in esports for mainstream British audiences with a recent history of broadcasting Rocket League and other games both live and as part of smaller showcases. The company will also air the global finals for the CS:GO BLAST Premier on Jan. 19 through the BBC iPlayer.