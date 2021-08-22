All Rocket League level titles

Climbing up the ranked ladder isn’t the only way to progress in Rocket League. Even if you aren’t a competitive player, you’ll gain XP after each match, which will count toward your player level.
XP can be earned through online matches across all game modes outside of private matches. Playing online matches is one of the best ways to earn XP and lets players finish challenges for an extra boost, making it a nice incentive to keep players connected to the Rocket League servers.
Throughout your Rocket League career, you’ll unlock many titles and you can pick the best one you like to feature on your profile.
Here are all the Rocket League level titles and corresponding XP values, according to the wiki.
|Title
|Unlock Level
|Total XP required
|Veteran
|20
|190,000
|Expert
|40
|590,000
|Master
|60
|990,000
|Legend
|80
|1,390,000
|Rocketeer
|100
|1,790,000
|Elite Challenger
|200
|3,790,000
|All-Star
|300
|5,790,000
|Superstar
|400
|7,790,000
|Supreme Rival
|500
|9,790,000
|Transcendent Master
|600
|11,790,000
|Legendary Nemesis
|700
|13,790,000
|Ultimate Baller
|800
|15,790,000
|Rocketeer Elite
|900
|17,790,000
|Rocket Demigod
|1000
|19,790,000
Rocket Pass Titles
Alongside player levels, you’ll also unlock Rocket Pass Titles as you level up your Rocket Pass. These titles can vary on the active Rocket League season, meaning you’ll always have a new and different title to look forward to.
|Title
|Rocket Pass
|Premium
|Carpooler
|Season One
|No
|Rocket Rookie
|Season One
|No
|Free Spirit
|Season One
|No
|Passtronaut
|Season One
|No
|Fifth Wheel
|Season One
|Yes
|Gear Shifter
|Season One
|Yes
|Throwback
|Season One
|Yes
|Cross-Platformer
|Season One
|Yes
|Supersonic Acrobatic
|Season One
|Yes
|Renegade
|Season One
|Yes
|Diva
|Season Two
|Yes
|The Entertainer
|Season Two
|Yes
|The Conductor
|Season Two
|Yes
|Prospect Elite
|Season Two
|No
|Beatseeker
|Season Two
|Yes
|Rockin’ Roller
|Season Two
|Yes
|Headliner
|Season Two
|Yes
|Tire Changer
|Season Three
|No
|Granny Shifter
|Season Three
|No
|Powertrainer
|Season Three
|No
|Hairpin Hero
|Season Three
|Yes
|Victory Lapper
|Season Three
|Yes
|Slipstreamer
|Season Three
|Yes
|Downforcer
|Season Three
|Yes
|Crew Chief
|Season Three
|Yes
|Apex Predator
|Season Three
|Yes
|Lunkhead
|Season Four
|No
|Car Cowboy
|Season Four
|No
|Ace in the hole
|Season Four
|No
|Boost Bandit
|Season Four
|Yes
|The Sheriff
|Season Four
|Yes
|Outrider
|Season Four
|Yes
|Yellowbelly
|Season Four
|Yes
|Sawbones
|Season Four
|Yes
|Wanted
|Season Four
|Yes
Rocket League also had a plethora of titles available through the Rocket Pass before the game became free-to-play, which are listed on the Wiki page. Although players can’t obtain them anymore, you might stumble into players who have them on during a match.