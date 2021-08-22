All Rocket League level titles

Climbing up the ranked ladder isn’t the only way to progress in Rocket League. Even if you aren’t a competitive player, you’ll gain XP after each match, which will count toward your player level.

XP can be earned through online matches across all game modes outside of private matches. Playing online matches is one of the best ways to earn XP and lets players finish challenges for an extra boost, making it a nice incentive to keep players connected to the Rocket League servers.

Throughout your Rocket League career, you’ll unlock many titles and you can pick the best one you like to feature on your profile.

Here are all the Rocket League level titles and corresponding XP values, according to the wiki.

Title Unlock Level Total XP required Veteran 20 190,000 Expert 40 590,000 Master 60 990,000 Legend 80 1,390,000 Rocketeer 100 1,790,000 Elite Challenger 200 3,790,000 All-Star 300 5,790,000 Superstar 400 7,790,000 Supreme Rival 500 9,790,000 Transcendent Master 600 11,790,000 Legendary Nemesis 700 13,790,000 Ultimate Baller 800 15,790,000 Rocketeer Elite 900 17,790,000 Rocket Demigod 1000 19,790,000

Rocket Pass Titles

Alongside player levels, you’ll also unlock Rocket Pass Titles as you level up your Rocket Pass. These titles can vary on the active Rocket League season, meaning you’ll always have a new and different title to look forward to.

Title Rocket Pass Premium Carpooler Season One No Rocket Rookie Season One No Free Spirit Season One No Passtronaut Season One No Fifth Wheel Season One Yes Gear Shifter Season One Yes Throwback Season One Yes Cross-Platformer Season One Yes Supersonic Acrobatic Season One Yes Renegade Season One Yes Diva Season Two Yes The Entertainer Season Two Yes The Conductor Season Two Yes Prospect Elite Season Two No Beatseeker Season Two Yes Rockin’ Roller Season Two Yes Headliner Season Two Yes Tire Changer Season Three No Granny Shifter Season Three No Powertrainer Season Three No Hairpin Hero Season Three Yes Victory Lapper Season Three Yes Slipstreamer Season Three Yes Downforcer Season Three Yes Crew Chief Season Three Yes Apex Predator Season Three Yes Lunkhead Season Four No Car Cowboy Season Four No Ace in the hole Season Four No Boost Bandit Season Four Yes The Sheriff Season Four Yes Outrider Season Four Yes Yellowbelly Season Four Yes Sawbones Season Four Yes Wanted Season Four Yes

Rocket League also had a plethora of titles available through the Rocket Pass before the game became free-to-play, which are listed on the Wiki page. Although players can’t obtain them anymore, you might stumble into players who have them on during a match.