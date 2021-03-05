All NCVR items in Rocket League

Rocket League continuously adds new content to keep players coming back, and that includes new items in the shop or as rewards for various events and milestones.

Some of these are referred to as an NCVR, otherwise known as a non-crate very rare item. Each of these are cosmetics that can’t be obtained through the in-game shop and are only available by grinding or trading in other items.

There are a lot of non-crate items available in Rocket League, though they were changed pretty heavily once the game went free-to-play last September. Trading in non-crate items is still possible, but the player does not get the items from leveling up and will instead be obtainable through the new Drops system.

If you want to get NCVR items, you can still do so, and here is a full list of what items you are looking at in that rarity.

Toppers

Butterfly

Goldfish

Paint Finishes

Burlap

Cookie Dough

Knitted Yarn

Metallic (Smooth)

Metallic Pearl (Smooth)

Moon Rock

Rocket Boosts

Feather

Frostbite

Hearts

Ink

Lightning

Lightning Yellow

Magmus

Taco

Toon Smoke

Treasure

Player Banners