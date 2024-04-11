All 15 Egg locations in Roblox Sol’s RNG

Sol’s RNG, one of the more Roblox games around right now, there’s an Egg Hunt where you—as the name would suggest—need to find a whole bunch of eggs. Specifically, you’ve got to get your hands on 15 of them.

This is where the hard part comes in. They’re all in different locations and each has a unique coloring, so it becomes quite a tricky hunt quite quickly.

Roblox Sol’s RNG: All 15 egg locations

The first egg is next to Lime. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Roblox

In Sol’s RNG, all 15 eggs can be found around the map almost linearly. The challenging part of finding them is they’re all different colors, so you’re going to have to look for all sorts of colored eggs while you’re out hunting.

Here’s all 15 Sol’s RNG eggs, their colors, and where they can be found.

Egg Egg Color Where to find it One Carnation Pink To the right of Lime under the tree (Lime is the person you get the egg quest from). Two Institutional White Behind the grey donation sign. Three Ghost Grey In one of the five purchase boxes next to the donation signs. You have to take the egg out to get it. Four Magenta Inside the building, next to the donation signs. Five Deep Orange South of Lime, you will see floating blocks. Jump across them to the platform, then across the next set of blocks. The egg is just behind the pillar on a ledge. You can jump from the platform with the glowing green ball. Six Sand Blue Egg On the platform with the glowing green ball (the one you had to get to for the Deep Orange egg), you will notice the Sand Blue Egg directly on the side of the platform. You’ll need to inch close to the edge to get it. Just be sure to rotate your camera so you can see how far you go, or you might end up falling off the platform. If you do, you may not get the egg. Seven Dark Nougat It’s at the back of the platform south of Lime (the one with the fences), directly to the right of the platform with the glowing green ball. Eight New Yellar Northeast of Lime is the edge of the world. If you get close to the edge, you’ll notice a tiny platform you can jump down to where you’ll find the egg. Nine Medium Brown Egg To the right of Lime, there’s a ladder you can climb up. Jump across the top of the green trees until you can’t go any further, then jump across to the brown blocks and follow those around. The egg is on a very thin ledge to the left of the ladder. 10 Bright Bluish Green Climb up the second ladder (where you find the Medium Brown Egg), leading you to another series of brown blocks you can jump across to enter a hidden area inside the waterfall. Jump down into the hole and follow the path along a series of bridges. The egg can be found in front of a picture frame between two candles. 11 Lapis Egg Jump into the water and head down the waterfall on the right. Continue until you reach a little room and the egg is out of the water on a ledge to your left. 12 Lilac Egg The egg is inside a tent in a room close to the entrance. Follow the leftmost path around the wall back near the entrance. Candles will lead the way and light up once you approach. You’ll know you’re in the right room with the tent if you see Stella and her cauldron. 13 Maroon Next to Stella is a glowing pool of yellow water. The egg is inside the pool in one of the corners. 14 Really Black Egg Head out of the room and into the one with the bridges. Here, you will see flames and other organic elements. The egg is behind a pillar. You’ll know you’re at the right one when you see a flame, a blue mushroom, a red mushroom, and a glowing blue plant in front of it. Or just follow the path closest to the magma until you find that same pillar. 15 Smokey Grey Near the magma river, you will see a series of pillars you can jump across. Follow the path (there are flames to light most of your way). In the rock wall, a path leads you into a room with a glowing blue symbol. The egg is in a perch to the right of that.

Finding Sol’s RNG eggs is nothing short of a challenge because the cavern is so dark, and it’s hard to see the path. So, just be careful, take your time, and you’ll get through it. However, once you’ve eventually found all 15 eggs, you can then return to Lime to complete this Roblox quest and get rewarded with the Star Egg.

