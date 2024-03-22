Category:
Should you prioritize FPS or graphics in Rise of the Ronin?

Quality or frame rate? You decide.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Mar 21, 2024 07:04 pm
ronin fighting ninja in rise of the ronin
Image via Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin is a beautiful game, but it’s not all about looks. It also boasts an intricate combat system, so you’ll be fighting epic battles with gorgeous views on all sides. This being the case, you might be stumped when it comes to choosing your graphics mode.

Graphics modes don’t make any changes outside the visuals, but they’re a very important factor with any new game. Some players don’t mind sacrificing performance for a game that looks better, while others would rather have the highest fps possible.

To help you decide, here’s our take on the best graphics mode for Rise of the Ronin.

What graphics mode should you choose in Rise of the Ronin?

A Ronin, standing on top of a cliff, looking down on a settlement across a river.
Be ready for the fight. Image via Team Ninja

Choose performance mode (prioritize FPS) for the best experience in Rise of the Ronin. Prioritizing the frame rate makes combat feel far more responsive, which is paramount during tricky enemy encounters and boss fights. Fortunately, even on this setting, the game still looks great.

Playing Rise of the Ronin prioritizing frame rate is a must if you want to excel in combat. You need to time parries to deflect enemy attacks, and dropping frames makes this difficult. Furthermore, prioritizing graphics really reduces frame consistency in crowded areas and busy battles.

Here’s a comparison to help you make your mind up. Below are two pictures: the first is performance mode and the second is graphics mode. There isn’t a whole lot of difference, but you can see for yourself.

There are few visual differences between graphics and performance mode, so you might as well go for the one that nets you a higher frame rate. Prioritizing graphics does make the game a little prettier, but in our opinion, the difference isn’t enough to warrant the drop in framerate.

Perhaps once you get to grips with the combat and parry timings, you can try graphics mode, but ultimately, you should spend most of your time in Rise of the Ronin with fps prioritized.

