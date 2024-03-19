Is Rise of the Ronin related to Ghost of Tsushima?

There have been plenty of great samurai games released over the years but one of the very best is Ghost of Tsushima. The 2020 action RPG immediately received critical acclaim after it debuted, with the title going on to become a fan favorite.

Now, four years later there is another samurai game arriving on the scene, and at first glance, it looks very similar to Sucker Punch’s hit. That game is Rise of the Ronin. This Team Ninja production brings gamers back into Japan for another samurai tale, and unsurprisingly, some gamers are confused about whether the two are related.

Is Rise of the Ronin a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima?

A different time. Image via Sucker Punch and Team Ninja

No, Rise of the Ronin is not a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima. There are no connections between the two games aside from Sony publishing both of them.

While both games deal with samurai stories and are based on historical happenings in Japan, they take place in drastically different times. Those who have played Ghost of Tsushima may find some similarities, but that was completely unintentional.

Ghost of Tsushima was actually used as a reference for the Rise of the Ronin team when crafting their open world, the devs revealed during the early press tour. However, Team Ninja wants its game to stand out on its own, so don’t expect much crossover. Rise of the Ronin doesn’t just take from Ghost of Tsushima; there are other aspects you’ll recognize from the broader gaming space when playing too, and they work surprisingly well.

Ultimately, both are samurai adventures with a major focus on combat, so if you enjoyed Tsushima you’ll probably have a great time completing Rise of the Ronin too.

