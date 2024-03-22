There’s nothing worse than starting a new game and realizing it has a clunky control system. We’ve all been in there, but when it’s a combat-focused game like Rise of the Ronin, it’s something that needs to be addressed.

Recommended Videos

Fortunately, Rise of the Ronin has a great control scheme out of the box, and there are two recommended layouts. For even more choice, there are two alternate versions of each form, and you can customize the individual buttons yourself.

With all these options, you might be stumped wondering what’s best for you, but don’t stress. We’ve simplified everything so you can make the most of your playtime in Rise of the Ronin.

Best controller settings for Rise of the Ronin

You’ve got options. Image via Team Ninja.

Surprisingly, the best controller settings in Rise of the Ronin are the default ones. While the game offers four unique spins on the standard control scheme, the default is best both for combat and traversal.

Hold to Sprint is an alternate control method, but this scheme will have you sprinting when you want to crouch and crouching when you want to sprint. This is because it moves the sprint from Circle to L3.

On the other hand, you shouldn’t have any problems with the default controls that have both dodge and sprint on Circle. If you want to dodge, just tap the button, and if you want to sprint, hold it—it’s simple. Furthermore, you won’t need to dodge as often as you need to crouch for stealth, so it’s basically a no-brainer after playing for a while.

The reason you won’t be dodging that much is because combat in Rise of the Ronin is based around the parry mechanic, so instead of diving out of the way, you’ll focus on timing and countering your opponent’s attacks, Sekiro-style.

You can further customize these options in the controls menu and tailor the gamepad layout to exactly what you want, but in my experience, it was perfect from the get-go. I suggest sticking with the defaults.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more