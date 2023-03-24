The long-anticipated remake of the all-time classic Resident Evil 4 has finally arrived, and fans are diving in to experience what’s new, what’s the same, and what’s going to scare them as bad as it did in 2004.

Leon’s horrifying adventure through Europe takes him across multiple locations as he faces off against a variety of terrifying enemies. He’ll need the best of the best when it comes to weaponry, but thankfully he’s got a creepy dude in a trenchcoat following him around and selling him cool stuff.

Some of the coolest stuff includes guns with infinite ammo. The Resident Evil franchise staple returns in Resident Evil 4 remake, but there are some pesky requirements needed to grab them.

Here’s how to get infinite ammo to gun down Ganados with ease in Resident Evil 4 remake.

All infinite ammo weapons in Resident Evil 4 remake

Image via Capcom

Currently, there are only three weapons that have infinite ammo in Resident Evil 4 remake, and you have to work decently hard in-game to get them. There’s no catch-all infinite ammo for weapons in the game, as the infinite ammunition is all weapon-specific in the remake.

Here’s everything that can be fired with reckless abandon without having to worry about ammo.

Infinite ammo Rocket Launcher in RE4 remake

Purchase from the Merchant in New Game Plus for 2 million Pesetas

Save up your cash for the classic Resident Evil weapon. The infinite rocket launcher can be found at the Merchant in New Game Plus for a hefty price, but if you sell off a lot of your weapons or just play through the game a couple of times while maximizing profits, you will soon be blowing up anything and everything in your path.

Infinite ammo Chicago Typewriter in RE4 remake

Complete the game on Professional with an A rank

Purchase the upgrade from the Merchant for 30 Spinels

Leon believes you, but his Tommy Gun don’t! Securing the infinite ammo Chicago Typewriter is one of the more challenging feats in the game thus far, but deservedly so considering it’s one of the best weapons in the game.

To unlock infinite ammo for it, you first must finish the game on Professional, the hardest difficulty in the game that’s unlocked after your first playthrough. But you must also do so with an A rank, which is quite difficult in its own right.

Infinite ammo Handcannon in RE4 remake

Complete the game on Professional without using any bonus weapons

Purchase the upgrade from the Merchant

The Handcannon, arguably Resident Evil’s second-most exciting infinite ammo gun, also requires multiple clears to unlock. You have to finish the game first to unlock Professional, and then beat it on Professional again while not using any bonus weapons.

In theory, you can unlock both the infinite ammo Chicago Typewriter and infinite ammo Handcannon in one Professional run, but it’s going to be a tough task.