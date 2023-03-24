Can you save the dog in Resident Evil 4 remake?

The remake has made some changes, but what about the famous hero pup?

The Resident Evil 4 dog.

Those four words are enough to inspire gamers everywhere, evoke some emotions, and stoke some vivid memories of the memorable pup from the original Resident Evil 4, which launched way back in 2004.

Nearly 20 years later, RE4 is back with the Resident Evil 4 remake. Dog-lovers everywhere need to know if the dog is back and, if so, what its fate is and whether Leon S. Kennedy can save it from its terrible circumstances to become the hero he’s destined to be.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fate of the dog in Resident Evil 4 remake.

What happened to the dog in Resident Evil 4?

The dog in Resident Evil 4, which is actually probably a wolf, is the stuff of legend.

In the early moments of RE4 2004, Leon comes across a dog stuck in a bear trap. The dog, let’s name him Horace, can be saved. And it definitely behooves you to do so for a variety of reasons.

The first reason being, if you see a dog in distress and you can save it and you don’t, you’re just a monster and that makes you just as bad as the Ganados enemies in the game. The second reason is, saving the dog has its in-game benefits.

Later in the game, during the El Gigante boss fight, the dog makes its triumphant return to help you out as seen in the video above.

Is the dog alive in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Capcom has truly done a great job reimagining the classic action horror game, which is no small task. The original RE4 is widely considered as one of the best horror games of all time, and is the favorite Resident Evil game of many.

But while many things have stayed the same, some things have changed. The tone of the game is darker, Leon is a bit less cheesy, and there’s new gameplay mechanics. And there’s one more big change from the original.

Dog-lovers, canine fans, and animal enthusiasts, do yourselves a favor and look away now.

Screengrab via Capcom

A good boy has suffered quite a different fate in Resident Evil 4 remake. Leon does not get the chance to save it. In the very beginning of the remake, Leon finds a dog in a bear trap again, but it has been eviscerated and cannot be saved.

Luckily, there’s more than one dog this time around. But this one’s luck appears to have run out. Surely he’s just taking a nap, right? See you over the rainbow bridge, pupper.

Can you save the dog in Resident Evil 4 remake?

That one dog is dead, yes. That’s the bad news. But it appears that it’s been placed as bait to tug at your heart strings and make you think that Horace is gone forever. And that’s just cruel.

In reality, the true dog does not show up until way later in the game, during Chapter 3. Right after the chapter begins, you will hear a dog whining close by. Take a right and follow the sound around the side of the house, free him, and pat yourself on the back for doing a wonderful deed.

If you find the dog and save it, you can reunite with it once more during the El Gigante fight where he will return to your aid. And once again, all will be right in the world of dogs and heroes.

We see what you did here with that first dog, Capcom, and it wasn’t very nice.