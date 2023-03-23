How to solve Village Chief’s Manor picture combination lock code in Resident Evil 4 remake

When heading to the Village Chief’s Manor in the Resident Evil 4 remake, players may be stumped by a mysterious picture combination lock that houses an important item to progress through the story. This lock can only be unlocked by knowing the code and is one of the early puzzles that some players might be stuck on.

If you find yourself wanting to know the combination lock, or at least learn how to solve the puzzle, then this is what you need to do.

Village Chief’s Manor picture combination lock code solution

Image via Capcom

If you go toward the combination lock in the Village Chief’s Manor without doing any looking around, then you’ll obviously have a hard time knowing what to do. That’s because the lock is tied to a story that appears in a book in the manor you can easily run past.

The story talks about a farmer and some words are highlighted to point toward the puzzle. Make a note of these individual words since they will be crucial to solving the mystery. These words, of course, are “crop,” “pig,” and “babe.”

If you still find yourself stumped when trying to solve the puzzle, then here is the exact way to unlock it. Obviously, this is a spoiler warning for those who don’t want to know the exact combination and just wanted help in figuring it out.

Image via Capcom

Following the story, you need to go from left to right with three specific images to unlock the code. First, on the left, you want to find the picture of some crops. Then, for the middle picture, it has to be the pig (not to be confused with the cow that looks oddly similar). And lastly, on the right, it needs to be a picture of the small baby child.

Once you have these three images in that order, hit the confirm button and the lock should fall off, allowing you to take the orb inside that will unlock the door upstairs.