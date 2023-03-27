How to get a Lunker Bass in the Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 Remake allows you to take a break from the main story and the onslaught of enemy hordes in a variety of ways. One of the most relaxing ways is through fishing, however. After you defeat Del Lago and gain access to the boat, you can traverse the lake and the surrounding areas in their entirety. While there is plenty to do in and around the lake, like retrieving the Gold Chicken Egg, Leon can also sit in the boat and do some spearfishing.

While you might want to fish for your own satisfaction or to replenish some health, there is also a Merchant Request that requires you to do some fishing. This request is called “Catch Me A Big Fish,” and it has players going out to catch a Lunker Bass. The Lunker Bass can be an elusive fish in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, so allow us to help you locate it.

Lunker Bass location in the Resident Evil 4 Remake

The easiest location that we were able to find for Lunker Bass is just off of the Boat House point of interest. The Boat House is located towards the south of the lake, northeast of the Mural Cave. In your boat, you want to head toward the Boat House but start to slow down as you get near it.

On your approach to the Boat House, you should be able to see a large fish fin skimming the water. This is the Lunker Bass, and its primary location is around 50 yards northeast of the Boat House. Most of the time, the Lunker Bass will be swimming right around this spot. Its green fin will be sticking out of the water, so you should be able to see it with your boat’s headlight in the dark.

You don’t want to make too much noise approaching the Lunker Bass, so carefully maneuver the boat close enough to the fish so you can spear it. Once you feel you’re close enough, bring out your spear and then aim it at the fish’s body. Make sure you have the shot lined up, as the Lunker Bass will scatter if you miss.

The Lunker Bass is a tough fish to track down. | Provided by Capcom

If you manage to strike the fish, it will go belly up with blood around its body. From here, drive the boat up to the Lunker Bass and it will be added to your inventory. If you’re currently doing the Merchant’s Request, Catch Me A Big Fish, then return to the Merchant and turn in the Lunker Bass. If you’re simply trying to catch a Lunker Bass for your own reasons, however, we recommend not doing anything with it.

If you decide to eat the fish and then get the Merchant’s Request later on, you might not be able to find another Lunker Bass. The spawn rate for the fish doesn’t seem to be fruitful, as we couldn’t locate the Lunker Bass in the same spot after killing it once.