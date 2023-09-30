How old are Ashley & Leon in the RE4 Remake?

How large of an age gap is acceptable to ship them?

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, and whether you’re a Resident Evil fan or not, you’ll be in the know about the remake that was released in March 2023. Resident Evil 4 is considered one of the best in the franchise, so when a remake was announced, the fanbase could hardly contain themselves.

And for main characters Leon and Ashley, everyone has been wondering about their ages and how they differ from other entries in the timeline.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake preserves the essence of the original game but introduces modernized gameplay, a reimagined storyline, and vividly detailed graphics.

But what about the characters? They, too, were reimagined for the modern-day audience. The story follows Leon S. Kennedy, who’s tasked with rescuing the U.S. president’s daughter, Ashley Graham.

How old are Ashley and Leon in Resident Evil 4?

Our two main characters. Image via Capcom

Leon Kennedy is 27 years old in Resident Evil 4 whereas Ashley Graham is only 20.

Leon Kennedy debuted as a playable character in 1998’s Resident Evil 2 alongside Claire Redfield. At this time, Leon is a rookie police officer for the R.C.P.D. and finds himself confronting a zombie outbreak during his first day on the job.

Six years later, during the events of Resident Evil 4, Leon returns as a U.S. federal government agent, assigned to rescue Ashley Graham. In the remake, Leon Kennedy is 27, which confirms that he was only 21 throughout Resident Evil 2.

As for Ashley Graham, the U.S. president’s daughter, she is 20 when we meet her in RE4. Not as well-received as Leon, many players questioned Ashley’s relevance in the RE universe and criticized her stereotypical damsel in distress characterization. In the remake, however, she underwent a massive redesign that made her more of a companion than a nuisance.

