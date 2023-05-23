Best Resident Evil 4 Remake settings to increase FPS

Sacrifice some of the looks for frames.

Resident Evil 4 Remake brought a classic back to life. With the improved visuals and some sense of nostalgia, the game was able to attract new and returning fans of the franchise. The advanced graphics were more than welcomed by fans on high-tier gaming PCs, but there’s always a second side to that story.

These days, Resident Evil 4 fans on mid-to-low-tier PC builds may find their framerates struggling a little, especially when they’re playing with unoptimized settings.

Visual options like ray tracing can cause a noticeable downgrade when it comes to performance, and there are more gameplay settings that players will be able to adjust to increase their FPS in RE4 Remake.

Best Resident Evil 4 Remake settings for FPS
Screen ResolutionNative resolution
Refresh RateNative refresh rate of your monitor
Frame RateMatch your monitor’s refresh rate
Display ModeFull Screen
Vertical SynchronizationOff
Cinematics ResolutionFull HD
Ray TracingOff
FidelityFX Super Resolution 2Off
FidelityFX Super Resolution 1Off
Image Quality100 percent
Rendering ModeNormal
Anti-aliasingOff
Texture QualityHigh (2GB)
Texture FilteringHigh
Mesh QualityLow
Shadow QualityLow
Shadow CacheOn
Contact ShadowsOff
Ambient OcclusionFidelityFX CACAO
Volumetric LightingLow
Particle Lighting QualityLow
BloomOff
Screen Space ReflectionsOff
Subsurface ScatteringOn
Hair StrandsLow
Graphic DismembermentOn
Persistent CorpsesFew
Corpse PhysicsLow
Diverse Enemy AnimationsOff
Motion BlurOff
Rain QualityLow
TerrainOff
Destructible EnvironmentsOff
Lens FlareOn
Lens DistortionOn
Depth of FieldOff
Resource-Intense Lighting QualityLow
Resource-Intense Effects QualityLow

