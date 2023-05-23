Best Resident Evil 4 Remake settings to increase FPS

Resident Evil 4 Remake brought a classic back to life. With the improved visuals and some sense of nostalgia, the game was able to attract new and returning fans of the franchise. The advanced graphics were more than welcomed by fans on high-tier gaming PCs, but there’s always a second side to that story.

These days, Resident Evil 4 fans on mid-to-low-tier PC builds may find their framerates struggling a little, especially when they’re playing with unoptimized settings.

Visual options like ray tracing can cause a noticeable downgrade when it comes to performance, and there are more gameplay settings that players will be able to adjust to increase their FPS in RE4 Remake.

Best Resident Evil 4 Remake settings for FPS Screen Resolution Native resolution Refresh Rate Native refresh rate of your monitor Frame Rate Match your monitor’s refresh rate Display Mode Full Screen Vertical Synchronization Off Cinematics Resolution Full HD Ray Tracing Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 Off FidelityFX Super Resolution 1 Off Image Quality 100 percent Rendering Mode Normal Anti-aliasing Off Texture Quality High (2GB) Texture Filtering High Mesh Quality Low Shadow Quality Low Shadow Cache On Contact Shadows Off Ambient Occlusion FidelityFX CACAO Volumetric Lighting Low Particle Lighting Quality Low Bloom Off Screen Space Reflections Off Subsurface Scattering On Hair Strands Low Graphic Dismemberment On Persistent Corpses Few Corpse Physics Low Diverse Enemy Animations Off Motion Blur Off Rain Quality Low Terrain Off Destructible Environments Off Lens Flare On Lens Distortion On Depth of Field Off Resource-Intense Lighting Quality Low Resource-Intense Effects Quality Low

About the author