Best Resident Evil 4 Remake settings to increase FPS

Resident Evil 4 Remake brought a classic back to life. With the improved visuals and some sense of nostalgia, the game was able to attract new and returning fans of the franchise. The advanced graphics were more than welcomed by fans on high-tier gaming PCs, but there’s always a second side to that story.
These days, Resident Evil 4 fans on mid-to-low-tier PC builds may find their framerates struggling a little, especially when they’re playing with unoptimized settings.
Visual options like ray tracing can cause a noticeable downgrade when it comes to performance, and there are more gameplay settings that players will be able to adjust to increase their FPS in RE4 Remake.
|Best Resident Evil 4 Remake settings for FPS
|Screen Resolution
|Native resolution
|Refresh Rate
|Native refresh rate of your monitor
|Frame Rate
|Match your monitor’s refresh rate
|Display Mode
|Full Screen
|Vertical Synchronization
|Off
|Cinematics Resolution
|Full HD
|Ray Tracing
|Off
|FidelityFX Super Resolution 2
|Off
|FidelityFX Super Resolution 1
|Off
|Image Quality
|100 percent
|Rendering Mode
|Normal
|Anti-aliasing
|Off
|Texture Quality
|High (2GB)
|Texture Filtering
|High
|Mesh Quality
|Low
|Shadow Quality
|Low
|Shadow Cache
|On
|Contact Shadows
|Off
|Ambient Occlusion
|FidelityFX CACAO
|Volumetric Lighting
|Low
|Particle Lighting Quality
|Low
|Bloom
|Off
|Screen Space Reflections
|Off
|Subsurface Scattering
|On
|Hair Strands
|Low
|Graphic Dismemberment
|On
|Persistent Corpses
|Few
|Corpse Physics
|Low
|Diverse Enemy Animations
|Off
|Motion Blur
|Off
|Rain Quality
|Low
|Terrain
|Off
|Destructible Environments
|Off
|Lens Flare
|On
|Lens Distortion
|On
|Depth of Field
|Off
|Resource-Intense Lighting Quality
|Low
|Resource-Intense Effects Quality
|Low