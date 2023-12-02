Since Remnant 2 is a sequel, this surely means you have to play Remant 1 first right? Fear not, Dot Esports has the answer for you. Multiple games throughout history adopt a consequential storyline and require a player to be up to date with what happened years prior.

However, a large selection of titles design entirely independent plots, not needing hundreds of hours played or watched to understand what’s happening. Those ready to pick up Remnant 2 who haven’t played the first installment in Gunfire Games’ franchise need not worry, as we have an answer for you. Both games are undeniably fun to play, and either way, you’ll have a great time.

What is Remnant 1’s story about?

Remnant 1, otherwise known as Remnant: From the Ashes thrusts players into a hellish landscape where an enemy called the Root has taken over. This forces the protagonist into action, with their goal being to stop the Root at its core.

This sends your customizable character to a tower where the Root resides. The player then tackles all the challenges along the way, all in an attempt to prevent the Root from spreading further and to finally be rid of it, once and for all.

Tip: Spoilers Ahead! You have been warned

Players eventually discover the Root originated due to a series of failed experiments. These experiments were intended to create gateways to other worlds by using humans and their minds.

The failed experiments, called Dreamers, have a deep connection to the Root, thus unleashing the deadly virus-like antagonists into the world. Players eventually kill a Dreamer in the final stages of the Remnant: From the Ashes, and it turns into a Root-like monster. Once this character has been defeated, the Root and the Dreamer are finally disconnected. This results in the Root dying in the process, ridding the landscape of all threats.

Should you play Remnant 1 before Remnant 2?

Don’t miss out on this. Image via Gunfire Games

No, you do not need to play Remnant 2 before Remnant: From the Ashes. There is no storyline connection apart from a few aspects which don’t truly affect your Remnant 2 playing experience; however, it’s worth playing purely for the fun of it.

The lore does connect from one title to another. Fortunately for gamers with only enough time for one title, you can head into the Remnant 2 without missing any key story elements.

Remnant: From the Ashes was released in 2019 and sports an incredibly solid nine out of 10 on Steam. According to HowLongToBeat, you’ll likely spend 13 hours if you’re plowing through the story. However, if you’re a fan of taking your time, you can end up spending more than 50 hours playing each element of Remnant: From the Ashes.

Now you can do either without fearing the worst. I think you should purchase them both anyway. No harm in playing two excellent games like Remnant: From the Ashes and Remnant 2.