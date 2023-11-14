Remnant 2: When should you start the Awakened King DLC?

Remnant 2 has t received it’s first DLC, and it lives up to the hype of the base game. The Awakened King is a story expansion that players are eager to get in to, but when is the right time to do so?

Read on for a 100 percent spoiler-free explanation of when you should start The Awakened King.

How does The Awakened King fit into the base game of Remnant 2?

This DLC is very much an expansion, meaning it is not a continuation or sequel to the story of the base game—it’s a stand alone adventure. You will not have any base game plot points spoiled by jumping straight into The Awakened King.

This hopefully clears up one of the major concerns for new players. If you’ve already beaten Remnant 2, the question of how soon you should launch into the DLC is easy to answer. But for newer players playing the game for the first time, it is easy to feel nervous or guilty about starting DLC too soon. In this case, playing the DLC first will not detract from the main game in any way.

Strange…Screenshot by Dot Esports

When does The Awakened King chronologically happen?

This is actually a tricky one to answer. Because of the way biomes are procedural generated in Remnant 2, there is no telling when you might encounter The Awakened King in a play through. It could be the first world you visit after the tutorial or take hours to reach.

As such, there isn’t a “lore accurate” correct answer as to when you should start The Awakened King, as everyone’s lore is different. You, of course, are not bound to waiting for the biome to occur naturally—once you have unlocked Adventure Mode, you are able to jump into the DLC whenever you’d like.

When is the best time to begin The Awakened King DLC?

So—if there’s no lore accurate time to begin the DLC and story spoilers aren’t an issue, when exactly should you start the new storyline? Well, sort of whenever you want.

There are no major penalties for newer players who want to jump right into the DLC—getting straight to the new content is not something you’ll regret. With that said, I would like to offer some optional advice to newer players.

Remnant 2 is hard. Very hard. The Awakened King is no different. In fact, it seems to assume that players have already gotten a feel for the game, and, as such, it throws you right into the fray. You won’t have to worry about being under leveled or anything like that, but if you aren’t familiar with Soulslike games, you may end up having a super frustrating first couple of hours in The Awakened King—even on the lowest difficulty.

For that reason, I suggest waiting until you feel like you have a decent understanding of the game’s mechanics and Archetypes before jumping into the new DLC—though that is, of course, just my opinion. You can begin the new story whenever you wish to.