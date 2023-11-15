Remnant 2: How to get the Cost of Betrayal amulet in The Awakened King DLC

The Cost of Betrayal amulet is an item you can obtain in The Awakened King DLC that directly references base game content and stories from Remnant 2.

In fact, if you’re familiar with certain events from the base game, your chances of acquiring this amulet are greatly increased. If you aren’t familiar with that, it would take a miracle or help from a guide such as this one. I may not be able to offer any miracles, but I certainly can walk you through where to find the Cost of Betrayal Amulet in The Awakened King DLC.

Remnant 2: Cost of Betrayal amulet stats

This amulet is a personal favorite, and it’s the epitome of high risk, high reward. When you have this amulet equipped, your Relic is reduced to one single charge—down from the regular five. That one charge regenerates after 30 seconds, so the amulet essentially grants infinite Relic charges just by waiting 30 seconds between uses.

That isn’t the only effect of the Cost of Betrayal, either. In addition, this amulet causes the wearer to deal 20 percent more damage when their Relic has a charge and receive 20 percent more damage when it doesn’t. This makes it easy to snowball and stay in the groove of combat, as playing well actively rewards you with more damage. Of course, the opposite is true as well. If you’re on the receiving end of a devastating attack and need to heal, you’ll have just made yourself more vulnerable for the next 30 seconds.

Cost of Betrayal amulet stats Reduces Relic charges to one, but causes that one charge to regenerate after 30 seconds. When your Relic has a charge stored, you deal 20 percent more damage. When it doesn’t, you take 20 percent more damage.

High risk, high reward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to get the Cost of Betrayal amulet in The Awakened King DLC

This section is going to give you a spoiler-free explanation of where and how you can find this amulet.

After you’ve made your way into the mysterious castle in Losomn, several elevators will bring you up to a large open room with a mirror in place of a floor. On the ground above the mirror, there are a few dead bodies pinned to stone pillars. Shoot each of the dead bodies, and one of them will drop the Cost of Betrayal Amulet.

They’re dead twice now. Video by Dot Esports

There is a way to know which body will drop the amulet when it is shot—that will be covered in the next section. There is no penalty for shooting all of the bodies, though, so you don’t have to worry about getting something wrong when acquiring this amulet. You can simply shoot all three and watch for the Cost of Betrayal Amulet to drop.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King DLC: Cost of Betrayal Amulet explained

This section will include minor Awakened King and base game spoilers necessary to explain why the Cost of Betrayal Amulet spawns after you shoot a “random” dead body on a pillar.

The Cost of Betrayal Amulet is found on the corpse of whichever council member betrayed the king in the Chamber of the Faithless.

In the base game, there is a quest that involves sleuthing around and noting the dagger color to figure out which member of a council betrayed and stabbed the king. If you look at the base of the pillars in this room, you can see the same color coding used in the guilty council member quest is present here. The dead body that drops the amulet correlates with the color of the guilty council member.

While you can fail that base game quest by making a clerical error and accusing the wrong council member of betrayal, this is not the case for acquiring the Cost of Betrayal Amulet during The Awakened King. It’s nice to know why the amulet drops from a specific body for lore reasons, but simply shooting all three bodies will be sufficient for picking up the item.

A little bit later in The Awakened King, Nimue will provide even more context surrounding this council member and the king’s demise when questioned, so make sure to do so if you’re an explanation seeker like myself.