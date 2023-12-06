Remnant 2: How to defeat the Root Nexus and all rewards

What could a defenseless, immobile tree boss like the Root Nexus in Remnant 2 do to you? The answer: a whole lot. While this boss may seem more docile than others, the Root Nexus has unique ways of overpowering and making quick work of you.

Where is the Root Nexus located and how to trigger the boss fight in Remnant 2

A little tickle will do. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Locating the Root Nexus is a breeze for most adventurers navigating through Yaesha, as this pesky tree root tends to be stumbled upon inadvertently. For those who missed it and are keen for a fight, you can find it in the Forbidden Grove, occasionally making an appearance in The Far Woods. Generally situated at the center of Yaesha, a bit of exploration may be needed.

You don’t have to worry about the environment you fight in, however, as it gives you everything you could want. It’s spacious, wide open, with the boss smack dab in the center of the room, and the cherry on top—it’s right next to a Red Crystal Checkpoint. So, if things go south, you only have a short stroll to respawn.

To finally begin the boss fight, just target the large, glowing red root at the tree’s base and let loose. The moment you do, a massive health bar will pop up with the Root Nexus letting out a roar, beginning the boss fight.

Tips and tricks to beat the Root Nexus boss in Remnant 2

The key is a balance of offense and being passive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t go all out

While you might feel the urge to go all out on the Root Nexus in Yaesha, it’s essential to know that hitting the creature has its downsides. As the Nexus hits certain health points, it’ll bring in a fresh batch of minions to join the party. Each new wave cranks up the difficulty, creating chances for the enemies to gang up on you.

The smart move against this boss? Take it slow. The Nexus only throws in creatures at certain points. So, the easier way to handle this challenge is to chip away at its health, deal with the Root minions as they pop up, and then get back to pounding on the Nexus.

Keep space and fire from a distance

Dealing with the boss’s minions can get pretty wild, and while you don’t want to end up in a sticky situation, you can always hang back and take potshots at the tree from a distance. It might not hit as hard as going up close and personal, but if the enemy swarm gets too much, just duck behind the checkpoint.

Just a heads up, if you go with this plan, it’s easy for the enemies to corner you once they figure out where you’re hiding. Luckily, most of these foes are a piece of cake to take down, so dodge like a pro if they try to trap you. Easy enough, right? If things are still sketchy, spice up your weapons with a mutator.

Around the Root Nexus, there are plenty of wide-open spaces, so don’t hesitate to step away from the boss and use the terrain. The Nexus guardians mix things up with their sizes, strengths, and attacks, throwing both short and long-range moves at you. Picking spots without obstacles lets you dodge their hits and keep a safe distance from the tougher foes.

Dealing with the waves of enemies

No matter which route you go, keep your wits about you. Waves of enemies are heading your way, so it’s smart to deal with them first before going all out on the tree. If you went with the Handler Archetype, your trusty dog companion will lend a paw in clearing those waves.

Watch out for the sorcerer-type foes and those creepy bug-like Infectors—they’re part of the package. There’s also this nasty one called the Root Axeman. Regardless of the enemy flavor, dodging is your go-to move. Stay alert to your surroundings because these enemies can gang up on you, some shooting from a distance while others prefer a cozy close-up.

For the shooters, a swift roll and counterattack usually do the trick. While the regular enemies aren’t bullet sponges, those sorcerer types that vanish and reappear can be a bit tricky, especially if they trap you. Remember, if you find yourself cornered in the second method, keep your cool.

Do your best to handle them up close or roll away if you start feeling boxed in, depending on how many enemies are crowding you. Fortunately, the enemies come in waves, not a constant stream, giving you a breather to tackle the boss. Just brace yourself because these low-health enemies can get pretty ruthless in trying to halt your Root Nexus victory march.

A good tactic to employ is chilling in the open and blasting the Root Nexus from a distance. When those spikey dudes come charging in, pop them with your guns. Going in for melee swings might get you hurt and cost you some HP better saved for the later stages of the fight. And those teleporting archers? Take ’em out from afar because if you get too cozy, they’ll hit you with a surprise melee move.

Now, those cleaver-wielding tough guys and the sneaky Root monsters are the real troublemakers. Take out the burrowing ones first—they catch up real quick. The armored dudes only come on foot, but watch out for their straight-shot attacks that can catch you off guard if you’re not on your toes.

Going melee on the Root Nexus

Unlike almost every other boss in Remnant 2, the Root Nexus is consistently open to attacks, making it relatively easy to inflict damage. Since ammo is a precious commodity, it’s advisable to save firearms for dealing with the various Root beasts that crop up to defend the Nexus.

When it comes to the Nexus itself, a barrage of melee attacks proves highly effective against the creature without denting your bullet stash. In fact, close-quarters melee strikes pack the most punch due to the Nexus’s fleshy exterior and lack of armor. Opting for up-close offense is the key to swiftly dealing with the creature and preserving valuable resources.

There are multiple areas along the bottom of the tree that will be critical areas to damage. These areas will be red muscle flesh-looking spots between the bark. In some cases depending on your melee move, it can deal over 200 damage to the tree and drop the health of Root Nexus dramatically.

Coming prepared for the fight

If you didn’t already realize, the Root Nexus is a very tough boss fight and you’re gonna need all the help you can get. The best way you can help yourself is by having your items stocked up.

Before stumbling upon the Root Nexus, you will cover quite a bit of ground in Yaesha, likely depleting your ammo, health, and relics. Given the monumental task ahead, it’s wise for you to restock your consumables and patch yourself up before diving into the showdown.

Luckily, the Root Nexus conveniently neighbors a checkpoint, providing you with the perfect spot to recharge and gear up. It’s advisable to take advantage of this checkpoint and ensure your character is in top-notch condition before jumping into the fray. Once the battle kicks off, that checkpoint won’t be at your disposal, so topping off your supplies should be the initial priority before confronting the challenge head-on.

Rewards for beating the Root Nexus boss in Remnant 2

One reward stands above the others. Image via Remnant 2 wiki

Upon immediate beating the Root Nexus boss, you will receive the following rewards

100 Scrap Blood Bond trait

While the 100 scrap is pretty neat, the Blood Bond trait is where it’s at. It is a trait that essentially shields you from harm by letting your summons take the damage for you. Here’s how the effects of the Blood Bond trait work

Blood Bond trait effects

Archetype Summons absorb x percentage of damage taken by the caster

At max level, Blood Bond Summons absorb 10 percent of damage taken by the caster

That’s not all when it comes to the rewards, however. After detonating this corrosive red growth known as the Root Nexus, we recommend that you walk into the thick of it.

Inside this gooey structure, you will receive your third reward:

Hallowed Egg

This quirky item happens to be quite handy. Slipping it on grants you a 30 percent bump in your current firearms magazine and a 10 percent uptick in melee damage during combat for a solid seven seconds. The melee boost can stack up to five times, enabling you to rapidly accumulate significant damage for your attacks.