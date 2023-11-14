Remnant 2‘s first DLC just dropped—and players are eager to boot up The Awakened King and get into the new adventure.

Of course, there is just that tiny question of exactly what you’re getting yourself into. Read on to learn what sort of time commitment you should expect when beginning the first DLC for Remnant 2.

How long is The Awakened King DLC?

I’m actually sort of glad to say that this DLC is on the shorter side. In fact, you can probably knock it out in one sitting if you’re devoted. Of course when I say one sitting, I mean one five hour sitting. You can probably expect it to take between four and six hours to complete The Awakened King.

Now, when I say four to six hours, I mean four to six hours without dying. But let’s be real—this is Remnant 2—you’re going to be dying a lot. Only the most skilled players will be able to complete this new story in anything close to four hours. More than likely, that play time is going to get padded up into the double digits by death after death after death. But, hey, that’s part of the charm.

The stage is set. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Is it worth replaying The Awakened King?

Absolutely. This new story and area fits perfectly into the formula that Remnant 2 already has working so well for it. While a single play-through of the DLC might be a potentially single day endeavor, there isn’t a good reason to stop after one time.

In fact, it isn’t even possible to see all there is to see out of The Awakened King on a single play-through due to the branched and various nature of the game. If you only play this DLC once, you are quite literally selling yourself short. Like all biomes in Remnant 2, the idea here is that players can keep returning to it to discover new paths, secrets, and loot.