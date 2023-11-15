Remnant 2 devs working to fix PS5 bug that stops people playing together

Playing with friends has always been the best way to play Remnant 2, but with the game’s DLC update, PlayStation players have run into a huge hurdle.

Remnant 2 players on PlayStation 5 have been suffering an issue stopping them from seeing or joining their friends to play, but if you’ve been impacted by this nasty little glitch, you can relax; the developers are on the case. In fact, if you want to get gaming with your pals now, they’ve even shared one workaround to use in the meantime.

To get things rolling, all you need to do is remove your friends from your list and add them back, the Remant 2 team says. If you don’t want to do this you can always wait for a permanent fix, but it’s unclear how long that will take.

Right now Remnant 2 devs are working to resolve a variety of different issues which have arisen after the update. These include the widespread crashing happening on Xbox devices and the inability to redeem the new DLC for Ultimate Edition owners.

While no exact timeline has been shared for when these sprouting problems will actually be resolved, with the team actively working towards this it shouldn’t take too long before things are in a more stable state. If you’re suffering from any of these bugs we suggest keeping a close eye on Remnant 2’s social media for updates.

All of these problems couldn’t have come at a worse time for Remnant 2 fans either given The Awakened King DLC is now live. This brings new content for players to explore and is a big reason for many to return to the shooter RPG.

This highly anticipated DLC is available to buy and play now on any of the many platforms Remnant 2 is on, including PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and the Epic Games store.