Remnant 2 dev promises final DLC is ‘most expansive’ yet with mysterious new game mode

The Dark Horizon takes us back to N'Erud for one last rodeo.
Tom Foley
Tom Foley
|

Published: Jul 26, 2024 06:01 am

Remnant 2 developer Gunfire Games just announced the game’s third and final DLC, The Dark Horizon, is launching in September. We’re returning to the shattered hellscape of N’Erud, where “a bizarre phenomenon has taken hold,” and it looks like we’re getting more than we bargained for.

Previous Remnant 2 expansions sent us back to Losomn and Yaesha, so returning to N’Erud is no surprise. This one looks like a departure from the others, though, as the developer’s July 26 announcement says it wants The Dark Horizon to be Remnant 2’s “most expansive DLC,” teasing a “brand-new game mode” that’s “free for everyone” alongside a new progression system.

A temple lined with statues in N'Erud in Remnant 2
Remnant 2’s last DLC sees us returning to the dying world of N’Erud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The two prior DLCs added tons of new weapons, Rings, Amulets, Mods, and one new Archetype each, so we should expect the same from The Dark Horizon. In fact, dataminers discovered an unused Warden Archetype in the game files that revolves around Shields, and it makes sense. N’Erud is Remnant 2’s “high-tech” zone, and many of its Rings, like the Excess Coil, interact with Shields in some way, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Warden added in The Dark Horizon.

It’s not all black holes and rainbows, though, as The Dark Horizon announcement also comes with news that Remnant 2’s third and final DLC is delayed. Gunfire Games initially planned to release all three DLCs within a year of Remnant 2’s launch but made the “difficult decision” to push back the launch date so the developer has “more time to deliver the best possible experience.”

Three DLCs in a year was already quite ambitious, and Gunfire Games has an excellent track record of producing quality content, so I’m not complaining. September isn’t that far away, anyway. We don’t have a concrete release date for The Dark Horizon yet, so stay tuned for more.

