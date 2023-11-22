How to get the Rod of Retribution in Remnant 2

It's an important quest item tied to exclusive rewards, so be sure to make the right dialogue choice.

Remnant 2’s first DLC, The Awakened King, is filled with collectibles, side quests, and hidden rewards, many of which are entirely missable if you’re not careful—like the Rod of Retribution.

A handful of rewards are tied to an important quest item you can get from the final boss of the DLC, the Rod of Retribution, but only if you make the right dialogue choice. If you’re wondering how to acquire and use the Rod of Retribution in The Awakened King, this article is here to help—but be warned, as heavy spoilers for the DLC’s ending lie ahead.

Remnant 2 DLC: How to get the Rod of Retribution

The One True King gives you the Rod of Retribution if you agree to kill Nimue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you first encounter The One True King at the end of The Awakened King DLC, you’ll be presented with two dialogue options. You can answer “Sounds like a lot of hassle, let’s fight” to start the final boss battle immediately, but if you do this, you’ll miss out on a quest reward from Nimue.

Instead, hear his request by responding “What is my task, Majesty?” The One True King will then ask you to kill Nimue, and give you the Rod of Retribution to get the job done. This is the option we strongly recommend, as there’s no downside, and you won’t be locked into killing Nimue.

How to use the Rod of Retribution in Remnant 2’s DLC

You can use the Rod to kill Nimue, or spare her—it’s up to you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you return to Nimue in her tower, she’ll sense that you’re there to kill her, and will ask you to spare her life. At this point, you can use the Rod of Retribution to kill Nimue, which will reward you with the Broken Heart healing Relic. There are no further rewards from The One True King, however, and he’ll try to kill you when you return to him. Ultimately, I don’t recommend this option, as it feels like the “bad” ending, and the rewards are better if you spare Nimue.

Instead, if you agree to spare Nimue’s life while you have the Rod of Retribution in your inventory, she’ll give you Nimue’s Vow. After killing The One True King, this will transform into a new quest item, Nimue’s Blood-Marred Vow. Return to Nimue with this item, and she’ll give you the Gift of the Unbound amulet in addition to the normal reward she gives you for beating The One True King, the Jewel of the Beholden ring.