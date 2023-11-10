How to get the Energized Neck Coil in Remnant 2

This Amulet is great for status effect builds, and if you're planning to play a Ritualist, it's a must.

Remnant 2’s DLC The Awakened King is just around the corner, and it adds the Ritualist, the Soulslike shooter’s first new Archetype. This class excels at applying status conditions to enemies, synergizing excellently with a powerful Amulet found early in the game: The Energized Neck Coil.

The Amulet increases your status effect damage by 25%, and whenever you apply a status condition, your target explodes for 20% of its damage within a five meter radius. This necklace is a must for every Ritualist, so if you’re planning to play the new Archetype, you need to know where to get this powerful item.

Remnant 2: Where to find the Energized Neck Coil

From the Fractured Ingress crystal, follow these directions to find the Energized Neck Coil. Video by Dot Esports.

In Remnant 2, you can find the Energized Neck Coil in The Labyrinth, the game’s second area. You need to have beaten your first biome to access The Labyrinth, so if you’re on your first playthrough or have started a new character, make sure to progress until you reach this zone.

Inside The Labyrinth, proceed through the level as normal until you reach the Fractured Ingress checkpoint. From here, head up the stairs to the left of the portal, into the open area with a statue facing away from you, and past the doorway to the left. There’s a small alcove you can crouch or slide under to access a hidden area.

On the other side, you’ll encounter a few weaker enemies that you can dispatch easily, as they’ll be no match for you. Take them out and head down the stairs, then through the passage to reach an indoor area. There are a few more minor enemies here and an elite, but they won’t be a problem for you. The Energized Neck Coil is on a pedestal at the back of this room—grab it after taking out the enemies, and it’s all yours.