How to get the Bitter Memento ring in Remnant 2

It converts your health to Grey Health, but there are a few critical problems with the ring right now.

Remnant 2’s first DLC, The Awakened King, adds dozens of new items to collect, but one of them, the Bitter Memento Ring, is the talk of the town for the wrong reasons.

This ring is supposed to convert one percent of your maximum health to Grey Health. It sounds ideal for builds that quickly regenerate Grey Health with perks like Bloodstream or the Dread Font ring or those using the Painless Obsidian ring to gain Haste while Grey Health is active. At the time of writing, though, the Bitter Memento ring is bugged and reportedly crashes the game (including for your co-op partners) when you equip it.

Where to find the Bitter Memento ring in Remnant 2

The Bitter Memento ring is bittersweet. Image via Fextralife

If you’re interested in Grey Health builds, it might be worth grabbing the Bitter Memento ring before it’s fixed, but be warned. If you equip it, you could end up corrupting your save file, so proceed with caution. You can get the Bitter Memento ring by trading the Memoriam Medallion Key to Nightweaver’s Web in Losomn.

The Memoriam Medallion Key drops from Wraithliege, the boss of the new Pathway of the Fallen area added in the DLC. This area only spawns in the variant of Losomn with the Nightweaver as the final boss, rather than The Awakened King variant. If you’re trying to get the ring, you’ll need to reroll Adventure Mode on Losomn until you get this area.

After beating the boss, head to the basement of the Sanitorium and interact with the Nightweaver’s Web. Give the Memoriam Medallion Key to the web, and you’ll get the Bitter Memento ring in return. Bear in mind that the key will disappear, so you won’t be able to use it for its primary purpose: To acquire either the Gift of Melancholy or the Gift of Euphoria amulet from the maze inside the Pathway of the Fallen.