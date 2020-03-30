Ubisoft pushes hotfix for Consulate lighting glitch, but only on PC

The company plans to fix the issue on consoles in the next patch.

Rainbow Six Siege PC players can jump into Consulate again. Ubisoft pushed a hotfix today for the lighting issues that plagued the map last week on PC, but console players still have to wait a while for a solution.

Last week, Ubisoft disabled the map from the rotation until it could find a fix to the issue. The company anticipated a PC hotfix “early next week,” but said that console players “will have the fix in the Y5S1.2 patch.”

🛠Consulate Lighting Hot-Fix🛠



A hot-fix for the lighting issue on Consulate will be pushed today, 30th March.



Platform: PC Only

Time: 10:00 EDT / 14:00 UTC

Estimated Downtime: 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/bZfovZqmMI — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 30, 2020

The lighting glitch accidentally made its way to the game after the previous update. The issue made Consulate “much darker than intended,” especially in areas such as the bathrooms and the second-floor hallway.

The new aesthetic pleased some fans, which suggested it could run as a limited-time Halloween-themed mode. The decreased lighting had a significant impact on gameplay, however, and keeping it in rotation—even in Casual modes—would make for unfair matchups.

Defenders could exploit the dimmed lighting by using operators such as Vigil, dressed in a black battle suit and mask, to blend in with the darkness. Vigil, in particular, is effective at this strategy since the character can hide from enemy drones with his unique gadget, the ERC-7.

Ubisoft had a prompt response to the issue. The company deactivated the map only two days after the issue was discovered and fixed the bug in a weekend. Ubisoft has had a positive stance when tackling problematic elements in Siege and has disabled Clash on several occasions when the operator proved troublesome.