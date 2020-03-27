Ubisoft disables Consulate map in Rainbow Six Siege following lighting glitch

Rainbow Six Siege players won’t see Consulate in the map pool this weekend. Ubisoft disabled the map today after an “unintended lighting issue” made the arena considerably darker.

The company expects to release a PC hotfix “early next week,” but console players must wait until the Y5S1.2 patch. Consulate will still be available in custom games and Elimination, formerly called Terrorist Hunt.

Consulate Deactivated – all platforms



A Consulate map update introduced an unintended lighting issue in 1.1. We are working towards releasing a PC hotfix early next week + a Console fix later. Until then, we have deactivated Consulate for all platforms.https://t.co/9lfkTQ32OS — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) March 27, 2020

Players spotted the lighting glitch two days ago. Some areas, such as the hallway on the second floor, got an eerie, gloomy atmosphere but were still reasonably visible. Bathrooms, however, were drenched in darkness and made for an easy hiding spot. Ubisoft called it “a bug that was overlooked” in a patch.

The new aesthetic pleased some players, but the community seemed to admit that it highly impaired visibility. Operators such as Vigil also had a visual advantage due to his pitch-black outfit and his gadget allowed him to elude incoming drones.

Ubisoft is familiar with disabling problematic elements Siege—Clash is a living testament to the practice. The operator has been disabled several times due to issues with her riot shield.

Last June, Operation Phantom Sight introduced a bug that reportedly allowed the operator to shoot and use her shield at the same time. Ubisoft disabled Clash shortly after discovering the issue, but the glitch resurfaced twice during Operation Shifting Tides, forcing the operator to the bench.