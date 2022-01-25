Ubisoft pays tribute to late R6 caster KiXSTaR with a plaque on Presidential Plane map

Former North American color commentator Michael “KiXSTaR” Stockley has been forever immortalized in Rainbow Six Siege, the FPS game he left his mark on both as a player and later as an analyst and caster until his sudden death in October 2021.

Ubisoft has added a plaque with KiXSTaR’s logo to Presidential Plane, one of the Siege maps, to pay tribute to one of the most beloved members of the community. The homage is located on the western entrance to Cargo Hold on Plane, where KiXSTaR picked up an incredible ace clutch. He was competing under the Team Orbit banner back then and got rid of all five players in less than 10 seconds.

Here's a picture of it:https://t.co/Y0gglG5wV3 — Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) January 25, 2022

The tribute was brought to the public’s attention by a tweet from Ubisoft esports director Wei Yue. R6 commentator Parker “Interro” Mackay, who used to work alongside KiXSTaR at events, called the initiative “touching” and thanked Ubisoft, the game’s developer, for adding a plaque in honor of his former colleague.

KiXSTaR was 24 at the time of his passing on Oct. 11, 2021. He was a longtime member of the R6 esports community, having played for Team Orbit in 2016 and transitioning to broadcast talent later that year.

The former color commentator worked on a plethora of different professional Siege events, including some of the most notable tournaments of 2021, the Six Invitational and the Six Mexico Major. He was, for many fans, the No. 1 voice of competitive R6 due to his talent of teaching the game, explaining plays, and his sense of humor.