Rainbow 6 commentator KiXSTaR has passed away, according to family

Rainbow Six Siege North American color commentator Michael “KiXSTaR” Stockley died on Monday, Oct 11, according to an announcement from his family shared by fellow commentator Parker “Interro” Mackay on Twitter today.

Stockley was 24 and a longtime member of the R6 esports community. He played under Team Orbit’s banner in 2016 and transitioned to broadcast talent later that year in October. His first event as a commentator was the R6 Pro League year one season three. Stockley cast the Six Invitational and the Six Mexico Major this year and was a part of the North American League broadcast.

A statement from the family of Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley (March 9, 1997 – October 11, 2021) pic.twitter.com/wcxeK38wQn — Parker Mackay (@INTERRO) October 13, 2021

“On Monday, October 11 Michael “KiXSTaR” Stockley passed away unexpectedly,” the family’s statement reads. “He had so much planned for the future, and he was looking forward to working with so many of you. Michael worked hard to lift up the R6 Siege community, and in turn so many of you lifted him up as well. We are grateful for the love and support that we have experienced from so many of you.”

Many professional players and members of the R6 talent crew have shared their condolences and paid their respects to one of the best commentators the game has ever had. To honor Stockley’s memory, the NAL playday he was expected to cast today has been postponed to a later date, the official Rainbow Six Esports Twitter account confirmed.