Ubisoft drops new batch of esports-themed Rainbow Six skins in time for Copenhagen Major

New Rainbow Six esports in-game skins released yesterday as part of the R6 Share program.

The program is a revenue-sharing system with partnered esports organizations in the Rainbow Six Siege ecosystem. Various team-branded weapon skins, uniforms, headgear, charms, and player cards have been released in-game over the last five years, with teams taking a direct cut of proceeds earned from their sale.

The latest release, which became available on April 25, includes 10 tier-two bundles, each with a team-branded primary weapon skin and card background. The organizations included are DPlus KIA, Dire Wolves, FAV gaming, Heroic, Parabellum Esports, Talon Esports, LOS oNe, w7m esports, FURY, and Mirage Esports.

Each bundle costs 720 R6 Credits, approximately $6.25, with 50 percent of all proceeds going to the associated teams.

The bundles can be bought in the Esports tab in the in-game Shop and will be available permanently unless the team leaves the Rainbow Six ecosystem.

This is the second set of R6 Share items released this year, following seven bundles being released back on March 14 for CYCLOPS athlete gaming, Fnatic, G2 Esports, Team Liquid, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Secret, and Spacestation Gaming. These teams are each classified as part of the tier-one R6 Share program, meaning those bundles included an additional uniform and headgear.

Image via Ubisoft.

At the same time, four R6 Esports bundles were released for IQ, Kali, Nomad, and Wamai which, while not team-branded, offers 20 percent of all proceeds to the R6 Share teams while the rest goes to “funding the Rainbow Six Esports circuit.”

Additionally, a limited-time Bandit bundle released for the ongoing Copenhagen Major, of which 20 percent of proceeds go to the Rainbow Six Major’s prize pool. It will be available to buy until the end of the Rainbow Six Major, which is around May 8.

On March 23, G2 Esports also received an exclusive Smoke bundle for winning the 2023 Six Invitational tournament, with them taking 20 percent of all the item’s sales. This is likely a limited-time item, but no information has been given on whether or when it will leave the store.