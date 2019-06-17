TSM enters R6 Pro League, acquires former Excelerate Gaming roster

TSM entered the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League earlier today with the acquisition of the former Excelerate Gaming roster. The team had been looking for an organization following the exit of EXG at the end of season nine.



The R6 Pro League returns tomorrow, June 17, so the organization has come into the scene just in time. While TSM is new to the R6 Pro League, the organization has its hands in a variety of esports. From Fortnite to League of Legends, the organization is familiar with growing rosters and supporting various types of players.



TSM on Twitter We’re excited to announce that #TSM has officially entered the Rainbow Six Pro League! #TSMR6 @TSM_Achieved / @TSM_Beaulo / @TSM_Pojoman @TSM_Merc / @TSM_Krusher / @TSM_b1ologic Read More: https://t.co/p5NflPnh33

The latest addition of R6 content creator Beaulo makes the roster more attractive to viewers looking to see what the team can do this season. There was no real concern surrounding whether the roster would find an org, but it did come a bit late in the game. TSM will undoubtedly lend great support to the former EXG roster.



Pojoman on Twitter Super excited to be coaching for @TSM for the next season of Pro League. It is truly an honor to be represented by such a prestigious organization. https://t.co/w7wy7lCUYB

Picking up this specific roster is a smart way for TSM to enter the pro scene. The lineup boasts veteran status with Owen “Pojoman” Mitura moving back to a coaching position and the ever-intriguing pickup of Beaulo, so there’s a lot of variety to look forward to. Fans hope that the transition to an organization like TSM will be a smooth one.



The R6 Pro League returns tomorrow, June 17 at 7pm CT. Fans can catch the debut of the new TSM roster on the official broadcast.