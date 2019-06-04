R6 content creator Beaulo joins former Excelerate Gaming roster in Pro League season 10

Following the departure of Excelerate Gaming from the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League, the organization’s former lineup has added R6 content creator Beaulo to its roster. The squad is now looking for an organization to represent moving forward.



Beaulo’s content is impressive and his fragging power should be a great asset to the team. He also boasts 736,000 subscribers on YouTube and 299,837 followers on Twitch. While some R6 Pro League fans argue that content creators have no place in the professional scene, Beaulo’s content speaks for itself in the form of unexpected angles, high frags per match, and solid communication when in a team setting.



Beaulo on Twitter The time has come. I will be playing in the upcoming Season of Pro League. Team – 🔹@AchievedTv 🔸@b1ologic 🔹@Krusher_R6 🔸@MercR6_ 🔹@Pojoman007 We are still looking for an organization to represent so RTs are appreciated. See you soon 😎

Professional play is a different beast, but many people within the scene seem excited for Beaulo’s Pro League debut. “He might be disgusting in Pro League,” G2 Esports’ Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen said about Beaulo during a stream in 2018. Parker “Interro” Mackay also expressed his enthusiasm for Beaulo’s announcement in a tweet.



Parker Mackay on Twitter BEAULO IS IN PRO LEAGUE. I REPEAT. BEAULO IS IN PRO LEAGUE. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

There have been a lot of roster moves in the past two weeks, but this is by far the most intriguing one yet. The addition of a content creator to a professional roster is sure to attract a lot of attention and any organization that’s willing to pick up the former Excelerate roster will reap the benefits of that publicity.

