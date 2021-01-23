Sources: Altiora signs meepeY as coach for Six Invitational run

The British former eUnited head coach will join the all-Canadian roster for SI.

Former eUnited head coach Matthew “meepeY” Sharples has signed with Altiora as a coach for the 2021 Six Invitational, according to multiple sources.

MeepeY’s contract is “currently” for the Six Invitational only.

As a professional Rainbow Six Siege player, meepeY won the Allied Esports Vegas Minor in 2019, ESL Premiership Winter 2018, and finished third to fourth at the 2018 Paris Major and the 2019 Raleigh Major.

As a coach, meepeY took over eUnited’s head coaching role in September 2020 after their previous head coach got in a “personal” argument with a player. EUnited were last place in the NAL standings when meepeY took the reins. They didn’t push into the upper tier of NA R6 during his tenure, but they fought their way out of a relegation spot, a significant achievement considering their struggles before his tenure.

Altiora, an all-Canadian roster, beat expert projections and several front-running U.S. teams in the NA Qualifier to snag the region’s qualifier spot. The players roster consists of Brandon “Euphoria” Sathongnhot, Zachary “SpiriTz” Dionne, Xavier “Eskaa” Avoine, Logan “Sonar” Parker, and Keagen “P3NGU1N” Smith.

Altiora is one of four former CAD professional teams looking for housing in Las Vegas after Ubisoft merged the CAD and the USD. The former CAD teams will compete in the USD, the league unofficially known as the premiere North American league of the NAL.

All nationality restrictions for CAD teams have been waived in the merger. Formerly, teams in the CAD were required to be majority Canadian.