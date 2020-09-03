EUnited drops head coach Bagel from Rainbow 6 roster

EUnited’s Rainbow Six Siege team has gone through a few roster changes over the break between Stage One and Two of the NAL. The team’s latest roster move, however, was a complete surprise to many fans.

Head coach Colby “Bagel” Smith was released by the organization today following an argument that he described as “personal,” according to a post on his Twitter account. Matthew “meepeY” Sharples will be taking over Bagel’s head coaching duties.

Im in a rough point in life.

Got in to an argument between one of my players and I about something personal.

I was stressed out and i said some hurtful things i guess.

Management felt like i shouldnt stay in the house cause they dont believe nobody can move past.

Im LFT. — eU Bagel (@FlyBagel) September 3, 2020

Bagel was eUnited’s head coach for the duration of Stage One of the NAL. Before he was with eUnited, he was the coach of TSM. He helped take TSM to a third-place finish at the 2020 Six Invitational, making them the de facto No. 3 team in the world. Bagel was replaced by Owen “Pojoman” Mitura following the invitational result.

Prior to Bagel being removed from eUnited’s R6 team today, Roman “Forrest” Breaux and Seth “Callout” Mik were dropped in August. Richie “Rexen” Coronado (formerly of Luminosity) and Evan “kanzen” Bushore were brought in to replace them.

At some level, eUnited needed to make roster changes. They came in last place in the U.S. Division of the North American League after Stage One.

In the organization’s announcement, eUnited said “we thank [Bagel] for his contributions to #eUR6 and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”