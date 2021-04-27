Six Invitational 2021 groups, schedule revealed

The groups and dates for the Six Invitational 2021 have been introduced by Ubisoft.

The group stage of the tournament will begin on May 11, with each group playing a massive round-robin over the course of six days. The group stage will end on May 16. The format will be best-of-one.

📅 Here is the #SixInvitational Group Stage Schedule!



We'll see you on May 11th 🚀 pic.twitter.com/l0FOOiNxdy — Rainbow Six Esports (@R6esports) April 27, 2021

Group A contains BDS, Cloud9, Team Liquid, DarkZero, Team oNe, Team Empire, FaZe Clan, G2, CAG, and FURIA. Group B will feature TSM, Giants Gaming, Virtus Pro, Oxygen, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Spacestation Gaming, MiBR, Parabellum, and MKERS.

Wildcard Gaming’s inability to attend the tournament has forced Group B into a nine-team situation as opposed to Group A’s 10 squads.

The eight best teams from each group will advance to the playoff stage, which will begin on May 19 and run until May 23. The format will be best-of-three matches with a double-elimination bracket made up of the 16 teams that qualify.

The event features a $3 million prize pool, spread throughout all the participants. The victors of the tournament will take home $1 million and the signature caber—modeled after Sledge’s gadget—as a trophy of sorts.

The match schedule for the group stage has been revealed as well.

Stream A’s schedule | Image via Ubisoft

Stream B’s schedule | Image via Ubisoft

The Six Invitational will be held in Paris.