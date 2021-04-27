Ubisoft confirms Brazilian teams in, Wildcard out of SI 2021

The six Brazilian Rainbow Six Siege teams that have qualified for the Six Invitational 2021 will be able to travel to France for the tournament, Ubisoft announced today.
But Wildcard Gaming, based out of Australia, won’t be able to make it to the tournament.
Wildcard’s inability to make SI in January was the first domino to fall in a series of events that led to SI’s postponement to May. The Brazilian teams were then in doubt too after the French government updated travel restrictions mere weeks before the event was slated to begin in February.
“We are deeply saddened once more by the fact that Wildcard Gaming will not be joining us,” Ubisoft said. “We hope to see them soon in one of our cross-regional competitions.”
Wildcard will receive one percent of the prize money awarded at the tournament, which corresponds with earning a top-20 placing. The Six Invitational will move on with 19 teams.
The Six Invitational is set to begin on May 11 with the group stage of the competition. The full tournament will run until May 23. League competition is slated to return sometime in June after the completion of the transfer window.