Ubisoft confirms Brazilian teams in, Wildcard out of SI 2021

This is a bummer for Wildcard, but the show goes on.

The six Brazilian Rainbow Six Siege teams that have qualified for the Six Invitational 2021 will be able to travel to France for the tournament, Ubisoft announced today.

But Wildcard Gaming, based out of Australia, won’t be able to make it to the tournament.

📢 An update on the #SixInvitational!



With additional safety measures, teams from all 4 regions, including Brazil, will be authorized to enter France.



Sadly, however, despite all efforts, Wildcard Gaming will still not be able to come.



Check out the updated Event Guide ⬇️ — Rainbow Six Esports (@R6esports) April 27, 2021

Wildcard’s inability to make SI in January was the first domino to fall in a series of events that led to SI’s postponement to May. The Brazilian teams were then in doubt too after the French government updated travel restrictions mere weeks before the event was slated to begin in February.

“We are deeply saddened once more by the fact that Wildcard Gaming will not be joining us,” Ubisoft said. “We hope to see them soon in one of our cross-regional competitions.”

Wildcard will receive one percent of the prize money awarded at the tournament, which corresponds with earning a top-20 placing. The Six Invitational will move on with 19 teams.

The Six Invitational is set to begin on May 11 with the group stage of the competition. The full tournament will run until May 23. League competition is slated to return sometime in June after the completion of the transfer window.