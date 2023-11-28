Rainbow Six Siege Operation Deep Freeze postponed just hours before expected release

New Rainbow Six Siege operation, Deep Freeze, has been postponed to an undisclosed date, mere hours before it was set to be launched. The announcement came from Ubisoft’s official channels as players were gearing up for Deep Freeze’s release.

The test server for Deep Freeze has been plagued with a number of issues. There have been multiple bugs with Lair, the newest map to hit Siege, that could’ve been game-breaking had they released today. The newest operator to hit the servers, Tubarão, is also comically broken. The brutal new operator seems set to ensure that the game re-enters one of its worst metas to play and watch, the “20-second meta,” upon Tubarão’s release into competitive play.

This graphic (along with the announcement) did not go over well with fans. Image via Ubisoft.

To make matters worse for the delay, Deep Freeze was set to drop today, Nov. 28. Players are understandably upset with the timing of the announcement, as rumors of a delay have been percolating amongst the Siege community for days. The players argue that Ubisoft should’ve communicated far sooner, as a popular pastime for many is to take the day off work or postpone other responsibilities to grind the new content that’s about to hit live servers.

It wasn’t all bad news for Deep Freeze, though. The new season was set to introduce a marketplace for in-game skins, similar to how the Steam marketplace functions. Additionally, a delay is far better than new, broken content hitting every single scene all at once. The more casual community is likely to be annoyed by some bugs in the new map, and the competitive scene is likely to be frustrated by everything.

The only positive for the new season, if it had released on time, would have been the marketplace. With the buggy mess that Lair is said to be and how broken Tubarão is, are we certain that the marketplace would even have functioned on launch?