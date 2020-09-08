Rainbow Six Siege moves November Major online, competitions to be regional

The November Six Major in Rainbow Six Siege will follow the format of the August Six Major and go regional, Ubisoft announced today.

Unofficially dubbed by fans and analysts as “Mini-Majors,” the regional competitions are held online due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The November Mini-Major will mimic the format of the August Mini-Major exactly.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the November #SixMajor will continue with a regional format with one online Major per region (North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific), that was introduced in August. — Rainbow Six Esports (@R6esports) September 8, 2020

Recent tweets from North American players and staff indicate the potential of LAN competitions for the next stage of the NAL, but international competitions are still out of the question right now for many countries. EU, APAC, and LATAM will likely continue to have their league play and Mini-Major online.

DarkZero Esports took home the August Mini-Major crown in NA with a crushing victory over TSM. In EU, BDS Esports completed a reverse sweep over G2 to give terrifying entry player Stéphane “Shaiiko” Lebleu a title. In APAC, Cloud9 picked up a 3-1 victory over Giants Gaming in a return to form for a solid Korean squad.

The future of Rainbow Six is certain but online, regional Majors are becoming stale for fans who need something to look forward to. Fans will have to wait for the pandemic to clear up before Ubisoft’s ambitions for the scene can come to fruition.